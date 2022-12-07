FRANKFORT, KY — Community Action Agencies are offering Disaster Case Management to Kentuckians impacted by this year's natural disasters in an effort to address survivors' serious needs.

The goal of the program is to help people "overcome a disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse condition." They say case managers can assist clients with creating a disaster recovery plan; provide guidance and advice; and refer clients to outside services or resources.

There are no income eligibility requirements to participate in Disaster Case Management, the Community Action Kentucky says. Disaster Case Management will close two years after the date of the disaster declaration, they explain.

According to the release, individuals living in a disaster-declared area should call (800) 456-3452 to locate their local office.

Click here to learn more about the Community Action Kentucky.