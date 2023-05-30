CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — A west Kentucky county is getting $2,000 in state funding for a road repair project.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the funding will go to the Caldwell County Fiscal Court for slide repairs on Goodsprings Road. The money comes from Kentucky County Road Aid emergency funds.
KYTC notes that the road in question is between two state roads: Kentucky 139 and Kentucky 91.
“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Caldwell County for a slide repair in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said in a statement released Tuesday evening.