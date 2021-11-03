CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — Chief Deputy Chris Noel with the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office has thrown his hat into the ring to run for sheriff.
Noel has worked for the sheriff's office for more than 20 years.
"I am proud and excited to announce I have officially filed for the Republican candidate for Caldwell County Sheriff today," Noel said in statement sent to Local 6. "For 24 years, I've been honored to serve the citizens of Caldwell County and I hope to continue to move forward with that endeavor."
Noel, who is 52 years old, is also the director of the Pennyrile Emergency Assistance Center. He's also a former Princeton police officer and a former Caldwell County Rescue Squad member.
In a social media post about his decision to run shared in October, Noel said those who have questions for him or concerns they have regarding Caldwell County can email him at ChrisNoelForSheriff@gmail.com.