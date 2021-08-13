CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — Caldwell County Magistrate Elbert Bennett has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence following an incident earlier this year.
Bennett was also charged with third degree sex abuse. He did not enter a guilty plea for that charge, but an agreement was made that the charge will be deferred for two years. After those two years, if he has no contact with the victim and does not commit any other offenses, the charge will be dismissed — and expunged from his record 30 days later.
As for the DUI charge, his 30-day jail sentence will be probated and conditionally discharged for two years. That basically means he won't serve it — as long as he stays out of trouble.
He also has to pay fines and go to counseling regarding the DUI charge.