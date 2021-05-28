CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — A west Kentucky elected official accused of sexual abuse and driving a tractor while under the influence pleaded not guilty to both charges Friday.
Caldwell County Magistrate Elbert Bennett pleaded not guilty to charges of third-degree sexual abuse and operating a non-motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants during an arraignment in Caldwell County District Court Friday afternoon.
Bennett was arrested in April. The arrest complaint says a woman called Kentucky State Police to report that Bennett sexually abused her at her home. She told troopers bennett came over to her house to talk about roadwork.
The complaint says Bennett told the woman had had been drinking and told her to go to a field with him before putting his arm around her and forcing his hand down her shirt.
"He stepped towards me like he was going to put his arms around me. And he pulled me up the first time, and said 'Well I've been drinking a little bit,' and I kind of pulled away a little bit," the woman said in an interview with Local 6. "And he said 'I can take you over in this field.'"
Troopers later went to Bennett's home, where the complaint says they found him driving a tractor along a public road. The complaint says a trooper "smelled the odor of intoxicating beverages" on Bennett, and he allegedly told troopers he'd had about six beers earlier that day. He was taken to the county jail, and the citation says after about 20 minutes of observation, his blood alcohol level was 0.86. The legal limit is 0.8.
Bennett is scheduled to return to court on July 16.