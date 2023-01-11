DAWSON SPRINGS, KY — A Caldwell County man is facing several charges, Kentucky State Police say, following a Monday evening domestic dispute.
According to the KSP, 33-year-old Trever Tucker is accused of assaulting two women at a home in Dawson Springs.
Troopers say they were called to assist Caldwell County Sheriff's Department deputies at the home around 10 p.m. on Monday.
When they arrived, they say they found two women suffering from injuries after being assaulted by Tucker.
Troopers say one woman was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Hospital in Hopkinsville and another was flown by helicopter to Deaconess Hospital in Indiana. Both of them were reportedly injured with a knife.
Tucker was booked into the Caldwell County Jail, the release explains. He is facing two charges of first degree assault and domestic violence.