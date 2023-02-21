MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky State Police say they are investigating after a Caldwell County man was injured in a crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway Tuesday morning.
According to a release from the KSP, 38-year-old Bronzson Lane of Princeton was driving eastbound on the parkway when his SUV entered the median, crossed both westbound lanes, struck the guardrail off the westbound shoulder, and overturned.
Troopers say Lane's arm was pinned under his SUV.
He was freed by the Graham and Wendell H Ford Regional Training Center Fire Departments and taken by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, the release explains.