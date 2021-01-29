CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — The Caldwell County Republican Party is expressing disappointment in Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The chapter sent out a resolution formally condemning McConnell for accusing former President Donald Trump of motivating his supporters to riot at the Capitol. The local Republican chapter wants McConnell to take back statements he made about Trump's involvement in the riot. Caldwell County Republican Chair Sheila Hodges is frustrated with McConnell's stance on the former president.
"I knocked on a lot of doors for Senator McConnell; I have made a lot of phone calls. I have got out and worked his campaign," Hodges said. "I've put in a lot of miles over the years for Senator McConnell. I am embarrassed and I am very disappointed."
On January 19 McConnell took to the Senate floor to speak about Trump and republican senators who had encouraged the mob to riot on January 6.
"The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people," McConnell said during his speech. "And they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like."
Hodges feels McConnell's statement doesn't properly represent the people in her county.
"What I'm hearing, other people's voices, that Senator McConnell was really out of touch with our feelings and what we think. And so we didn't feel like he was speaking for us," Hodges said.
The Courier Journal reports a similar resolution from the Nelson County Republican Party, which pushes for McConnell to back former President Donald Trump, has been rejected by The Republican Party of Kentucky's State Central committee. Congress is preparing to undertake a second impeachment trial against Trump, with opening augments beginning on February 9.
You can read the full resolution below: