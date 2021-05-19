CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — By June 2022, circuit court clerks’ offices in Kentucky will stop providing driver's license services.
Instead, all services will move to regional offices. Caldwell County is the next local county to make the change on Monday.
Kaitlyn Angel was renewing her license at the Caldwell County Circuit Court Clerk's Office Wednesday. She said she’s glad she can do that locally, before those services move to regional offices.
The closest regional offices for Caldwell residents are in Paducah at the Hipp Building or in Madisonville. You can schedule an appointment online, but walk-ins are also welcome.
Caldwell County Circuit Court Clerk Danny Hooks said the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is taking over driver’s license services to help "modernize" the system and make them secure by having one central location. He said he thinks the commute will take a toll on people in Caldwell County.
"It will be a hardship, especially for the elderly of the county," Hooks said. "It is my understanding that the transportation cabinet is going to offer, like, an online renewal."
The change will also help reduce foot traffic in the circuit court clerk’s office and help employees focus on court work. The office has put signs up to remind people of the changes.
Angel said she is not looking forward to renewing her license in the next few years.
The Caldwell County Circuit Court Clerk's Office will continue to provide licensing services until the state collects the equipment. The state also plans to hold mobile pop-up sites periodically for people to renew their licenses in their local counties.