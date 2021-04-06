CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — Caldwell County Schools has a new superintendent.
The school board announced Union County Schools' Secondary Schools Superintendent Jeremy Roach will serve as Caldwell County Schools' next superintendent.
The Princeton Times Leader reports that the board received 17 applications, and four candidates were interviewed.
Heath Cartwright has served as interim superintendent since former superintendent Nate Huggins retired last year. An investigation into Huggins by the Kentucky Office of Education Accountability found multiple violations of education statutes and regulations.
School board member Stacy Brantley told the Times Leader that Roach will meet the county's needs for the position, and the school board is excited for him to join the district.
Roach is a Hopkins County native. He told the Princeton paper he and his family are "very blessed" to be invited to the Caldwell County Community. When he begins working as superintendent in July, Roach told new paper he plans to look into any learning loss in the district because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to help the district adapt to any learning barriers it may face.