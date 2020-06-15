caldwell-county

CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — A west Kentucky school superintendent is stepping down. 

Caldwell County Superintendent Nate Huggins presented the Board of Education with a letter of retirement Monday, The Times Leader reports. The Paxton Media owned newspaper reports that the board accepted the letter unanimously. 

Huggins, who apologized in May for cribbing a letter to Caldwell County High School seniors from a superintendent from Georgia, told the board, "As the top educator in this school district, I've got to be in a situation where there's no question about what's going on."

"I didn't give credit where I should have given credit to a person that wrote an article, and I'm deeply sorry for that," Huggins told the board. His retirement begins Sept. 1, the Times Leader reports. 

Tags