CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — A west Kentucky school superintendent is stepping down.
Caldwell County Superintendent Nate Huggins presented the Board of Education with a letter of retirement Monday, The Times Leader reports. The Paxton Media owned newspaper reports that the board accepted the letter unanimously.
Huggins, who apologized in May for cribbing a letter to Caldwell County High School seniors from a superintendent from Georgia, told the board, "As the top educator in this school district, I've got to be in a situation where there's no question about what's going on."
"I didn't give credit where I should have given credit to a person that wrote an article, and I'm deeply sorry for that," Huggins told the board. His retirement begins Sept. 1, the Times Leader reports.
"It is with deep regret and sorrow that I submit this letter of retirement for your consideration," Huggins' letter stated. "...I know that what we have accomplished in my two years is the start of something great for all students of the school system."