CALDWELL COUNTY, KY— The Kentucky Office of Education Accountability was in Caldwell County Friday investigating the school district.
The school superintendent, Nate Huggins, says they're investigating the validity of a complaint made to the office.
O.E.A.'s investigation Division Manager Bryan Jones confirms there is an open investigation within the school district, but would not say when it was opened or what the investigation is about.
The O.E.A.'s investigates allegations of wrongdoing of any person or agency at the state, regional or school district level.