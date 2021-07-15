CALDWELL COUNTY, KY —The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery and assault that happened Wednesday night at a store in Fredonia, Kentucky.
The sheriff's office says an individual armed with what appeared to be a semi-automatic pistol assaulted employees inside the Fredonia Food and More at 101 Cassidy Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
The suspect was wearing dark clothing and a dark ski mask.
After assaulting the employees, the sheriff's office says the suspect took money from the store and left.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident, or who saw anything suspicious in the area around 10 p.m. Wednesday, to call the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at 270-365-2088 or Central dispatch at 270-365-7860. Investigators also ask businesses and people who live in the area and have security cameras to reach out to the sheriff's office to discuss allowing investigators to review their footage.