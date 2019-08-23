Watch again

PRINCETON, KY — From the fans to the field, the Caldwell County Tigers came out roaring Friday night, even though they played with heavy hearts after the passing of their beloved head coach.

David Barnes died on the morning of Aug. 17 after battling Parkinson's disease for two years. Over the course of 13 seasons, Barnes, a graduate of Caldwell County, lead the Tigers to a 110-50 record and to the KHSAA Class 2A State Championship game in 2012.

Friday night was Caldwell County's season opener. After back-to-back touchdowns to start the game, the Tigers held on to beat the Christian County Colonels 19 to 14.

"I'm still grieving. My mom's still grieving. But tonight's about these kids and this football game, and (my father) would want us to go out there and compete," said Barnes' son, Will Barnes, who is an assistant coach for the Tigers.

Before the game began, there was a moment of silence for Coach Barnes. And both teams wore stickers on their helmets with the phrase, "BARNES STRONG." The opposing head coach also wore a T-shirt that had Barnes' name on the back.

And of course, the community also has the backs of the Barnes family.

"We've been here for 14 years. It's a special place. They treat you like family," said Will Barnes. "We've had people in the house all week bringing food. At the visitation, people waited for hours just to say a few words to my mom and I. And then people really showed up and supported us at the service to remember him. And you can't say enough good things about the community. People don't really understand what it's like unless you're here."