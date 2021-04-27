McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The way you get and renew your driver's license in Caldwell County, and soon across the state, is changing.
The Caldwell County Clerk's Office, as well as seven other counties, will stop nearly all in-person licensing services on May 24. Instead, you will have to go to your regional Kentucky Transportation Cabinet office.
Casey, Green, Hardin, Menifee, Metcalfe, McCreary and Webster Counties all join Caldwell County to make the transition in May.
This group brings the total up to 20 counties to have made the transfer of services. This new system is set to be phased in statewide by June 30.
The transportation cabinet says the transition will give customers more choices and modern services.
“Kentucky’s system for driver license application, issuance and renewal is being taken to the next level with a network of driver licensing regional offices exclusively dedicated to licensing services,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said in a news release Wednesday.
You can renew or apply for a REAL ID or new standard card version of driver's licenses, permits, commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) and ID cards at any KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office.
Offices are located in Paducah, Madisonville, Bowling Green, Owensboro, Louisville/Hurstbourne, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Lexington, Burlington, Richmond, Columbia, Somerset, Jackson, Morehead, and Prestonsburg. Smaller, temporary field offices available at Louisville/Bowman Field and Catlettsburg operating by appointment only.
McCracken, Adair, Breathitt, Floyd, Hopkins, Madison, Pulaski, Rowan and Russell counties made the transition in April.
You can make your appointment online by clicking here. However, KYTC says walk-in visits are also welcome.
KYTC says there is one temporary exception. Until June 30, circuit court clerk's offices in every county except Fayette, will continue to process remotely submitted applications for renewal or replacement of standard-issue credentials.
That only applies if your card expires before June 30, you have not had a chance of name or address, and your application does not require a driving test performed by Kentucky State Police.
Kentucky State Police will continue to oversee all permit and license testing.
You can schedule an appointment for written or road tests by visiting the KSP website, kentuckystatepolice.org/driver-testing.
KYTC says testing will continue until further notice in current locations for counties being transitioned off license and permit issuance.
Once testing successfully complete, customers will visit a KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office to apply for the permit or license.
The transition of services was officially launched when House Bill 453 was passed during the 2020 Kentucky General Assembly.
KYTC says the gradual shift from circuit court clerks offices to Driver License Regional Offices is more than a change in locations, but a modernization of services that will offer more choices.
Gray said the change represents a new era for licensing. “With a single agency at the helm of processing credential requests, we’ll be able to offer consistent, innovative advancements that take licensing to the next level in Kentucky," he said in a statement.
You will be able to find the following when the transition takes effect:
- Online appointment scheduling.
- Online license renewal for REAL ID or standard version cardholders who have not had a change in address or name.
- A choice between a REAL ID and the new standard card version. Both feature security upgrades and are available in either a four-year or eight-year card lifespan. CDLs are only available as eight-year credentials.
- Visit any regional office, regardless of where you live in Kentucky.
- Periodic "popup driver licensing" visits to counties without a regional office for on-site application and renewal services.
- Applicants will receive a temporary ID document at the end of the transaction until the permanent card arrives at their home address. KYTC says that reduces the wait time for a card to be printed and boosts security in the card issuance process by eliminating in-office card production machinery.
Kentucky will continue offering standard driver’s licenses, but a REAL ID or other form of federally approved identification, such as a passport or military ID, will be needed once the federal REAL ID deadline goes into effect. That deadline was supposed to be Oct. 1 of this year, but the Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that the deadline will be postponed until May 3, 2023. After that deadline, you will need a REAL ID to pass through airport security checkpoints, visit a military base or access a federal building or facility that requires identification. Visit drive.ky.gov for more information.
To get your first REAL ID, you have to apply in person at a Driver Licensing Regional Office and present specific, required documentation. A list of acceptable documentation and a link to take an interactive quiz that gives you a personalized list of the documents you can provide is available here.
Employees and customers at Driver Licensing Regional Offices must follow Kentucky's Healthy at Work standards, which include wearing masks and observing social distancing. KYTC says surfaces are cleaned and touch pad equipment is sanitized after each use.