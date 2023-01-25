CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — Technology isn't always perfect — sometimes you just have to improvise.
That's exactly what these Kentucky students did when their gym's sound system malfunctioned at Tuesday's Caldwell County Lady Tigers VS UHA basketball game.
Rather than let the game continue on without singing the National Anthem, Caldwell students belted the song from the stands.
Caris Williams — a local parent supporting her child at the game — said it was a proud moment for her.
"I wanted to share this feel good, proud of the kids moment! They deserve positive recognition," Williams told Local 6, sending along a video she took of them moment.