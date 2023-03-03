MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 says a California man was arrested Friday after troopers say he went around road closure barricades in the Fremont area, where crews were responding to tornado damage, to record video for his social media account.
KSP Post 1 says troopers were in the area to assist local law enforcement and emergency management responding to reports of storm damage, including damaged homes, downed trees and power lines blocking roads.
Law enforcement officers were alerted to a disturbance at a command post set up at the Dollar General near the intersection of KY 994 and KY 348, KSP says.
Troopers say they made contact with 41-year-old Justin A. Stohlman of Gradley, California. Stohlman allegedly told troopers he went around barricades in the closed disaster area to record for his social media account.
KSP says Stohlman allegedly got into an argument with another person at the scene, and indicated that he had a gun.
The state police post says troopers found a gun hidden on Stohlman's person. A records check found Stohlman is prohibited from carrying guns because of past criminal convictions, KSP says.
Stohlman was arrested on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, third degree criminal trespassing, disregarding traffic regulations on the first offense and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. He was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.