WASHINGTON, D.C. — Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky invited Democratic Rep. Katie Porter to speak to the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's D.C. Fly-In group on Thursday. Despite their party difference, they have a Paducah connection in common.
Porter’s mother, Liz Porter, is well known in the quilting world as a quilter and a quilting entrepreneur.
Her quilt with Marianne Fons, “Stars and Stripes Sampler” is on permanent display at the National Quilt Museum in Paducah.
On Thursday, the chamber gave Porter a print of her mother’s quilt.
Porter said a quilt can be an incredible outlet for expression, especially for those whose voices haven’t always been heard.
“Quilts serve many purposes. For many of us, they’re a blanket, they’re a comfort item, they’re a family heirloom. They can be art. But as long as we have had quilts, they have also been tools for political activism, for expressing a viewpoint,” Porter said. “So, for example, in the era of slavery, quilts hanging from clotheslines or window sills on the Underground Railroad were imbedded with certain shapes and motifs that actually signal as kind of a code to enslaved people to dangers, to direct them where to go next to help them find the next spot.”