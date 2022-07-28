HARRISBURG, IL — Southeastern Illinois College announce they're looking for painters to display their work in their next show at the Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art.
The Regional Painters Exhibit will run from Aug. 30 to Oct. 14 and the deadline to submit your work is Aug. 10.
All subject matters and styles of painting will be considered for the show, according to the release, and artists can submit up to two entries.
A full artist submission must be included with each submission. Artists must fill out an entry form to be considered, which can be filled out online or by hand.