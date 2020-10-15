CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Health Department and the Christian County Health Department are both reporting new deaths related to COVID-19.
The Calloway County Health Department says the county now has had 11 people die from COVID-19.
The Christian County Health Department says their county's COVID-19 death rate has reached 28 people, with the latest two people both being in their 90s with underlying health conditions.
The Calloway County Health Department says the total number of confirmed cases for the county is now at 813, with 671 cases recovered, 128 people isolated at home, 3 people hospitalized, and 11 people having died from the illness.
Additional details will not be provided by either county out of respect of privacy.
The Calloway County Health Department also says since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID-19 testing in the county, the health department is able to report their latest calculated positivity rate, which, as of Sunday, is 8.99%.