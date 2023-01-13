FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) approved $500,000 for two agricultural loans for projects in Christian and Calloway Counties.
The Beginning Farmer Loan Program is designed to assist individuals with some farming experience who want to develop, expand or buy into a farming operation located on Kentucky propoerty, according to a KAFC release. Beginning farmers may qualify for financing to purchase livestock, equipment or agriculture facilities; to secure permanent working capital; for the purchase of farm real estate; or to invest in a partnership or LLC.
A loan recipient in Calloway County was awarded $250,000, and another recipient in Christian County was awarded $250,000.
A loan of up to $250,000 is available to any beginning farmers across the state. A beginning farmer is defined as someone who has not owned a farm or ranch for more than 10 years and will be substantially participating in the proposed operation.
For specific terms and eligibility requirements, visit kyagr.com.
For more information on programs offered by the KAFC, contact Bill McCloskey at the Kentucky Office of Agricultural Policy at 502-382-6093 or by email at kafc@ky.gov.