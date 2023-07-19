MURRAY, KY — Wind and rain tore through Calloway County early Wednesday.
Things cleared up later in the day; the rain stopped and the waters receded.
Early Wednesday, things could have taken a turn for the worse, but folks in Calloway County said they were prepared.
Rushing waters covered the streets of Murray, Kentucky.
At The Keg, the city provided barricades while the restaurant used its own sandbags to create a barrier.
“It’s just waiting to see how bad it’s going to get,” said Kiki Brashear, the general manager at The Keg. “We’ve unfortunately experienced it a few times, so we kind of know when it’s getting to that point.”
Less than a 10-minute drive away, a neighborhood on Northwood Drive flooded.
Joshua Byrne’s backyard was filled with water, which is something he said has happened before.
“Just got to prepare. Get all the towels ready in case you know the water level does get higher than what you want it to be,” said Bryne, who’s lived in this neighborhood for seven years. “Really just putting positive energy out there, and I was like, ‘Please stop raining,’ and eventually it did, and it gave it enough time to drain. It’s picking up again, but we’ll see what happens.”
Back at The Keg, it was important to have a game plan to prevent further damage.
“Luckily, have a pretty good insurance policy with it. We’ve lost equipment, produce, you know, they have to throw everything away,” said Brashear. “They have to come in, take out the insulation, dry the walls. It’s a whole lot more than just wait for it to dry.”
Folks with Calloway County Emergency Management said the weather caused damage along the shoulder of Highway 641 South. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is addressing that.
Officials say it’s important to remember, when driving near flooded areas, turn around when approaching water.
That’s especially important to help lighten the load on emergency departments and to save your car from being totaled.