MURRAY, KY — The Calloway County attorney says despite some confusion, the fiscal court has not delegated authority of the Confederate monument in Murray to the United Daughters of the Confederacy, and that the county has the power to move the monument if it so chooses.
The issue was brought up during the Calloway County Fiscal Court meeting Wednesday morning, when toward the end of the meeting, Judge Executive Kenny Imes invited Sherman Neal II to the podium to speak. Neal is the Murray man who started the renewed push to remove the Confederate monument from its present location outside the Calloway County Courthouse.
The fiscal court approved a resolution in July that states the monument stays put, saying it was erected to honor the Calloway Countians who fought and died for the Confederacy during the Civil War. The resolution does say that, should the owners of the monument, the J.N. Williams Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC), want to relocate it, the fiscal court would offer assistance.
While at the podium during Wednesday's fiscal court meeting, Neal addressed that specific portion of the resolution, saying the county owns both the Confederate monument and the ground it sits on, and therefore should take action to remove it. Documents from the National Register of Historic Places support Neal's statements, categorizing the ownership of the monument as "public-local."
"We are delegating to a group that supports, sympathizes with, and upholds the Confederacy. So we are delegating power to a group that supports the Confederacy, and allowing a neo-Confederate group the power over what we put on public land. We should retain that power. We choose as the people to put that on there," Neal said to the fiscal court Wednesday.
But Calloway County Attorney K. Bryan Ernstberger, who drafted the resolution, said documents he's reviewed show the UDC still owns the monument. Ernstberger said both an application to the Kentucky Military Heritage Commission, as well as fiscal court minutes from more than a century ago, support UDC's ownership claim.
Ernstberger said during Wednesday's meeting that even though the UDC owns the monument, that was not the determining factor in the fiscal court's decision to keep the monument where it stands.
"You mentioned the ownership of the statue. That's been a hotly contested issue, both in the street and online," Ernstberger said to Neal. "With regard to ownership of the statue, I don't believe the court has ever said, and I feel confident that I have never said, that ownership would dictate what would happen with the statue. At least my position to the court, my legal opinion has been that I believe that the UDC does own the statue. Obviously, Calloway County still owns the land that it sits on. So the court has the ability, and I don't believe has ever said otherwise, that it can — if it wishes, it can move the statue. There may be some additional legal complications. There may be some additional costs. In addition just moving it, there may be some damages to the owner. But that doesn't mean that it's out of the court's power."
"So I think that at least some online have focused on the wrong issue," Ernstberger continued. "The statement that the UDC owns the statue itself does not mean that the court does not have authority if it so wish, to move the statue. So I just like to clear up that common misconception."
Ernstberger specifically referenced the final paragraph of the resolution, which states the following:
"The fiscal court of Calloway County, Kentucky, hereby resolves that the Confederate monument dedicated to the remembrance of those Calloway Countians who fought in the Civil War shall remain standing upon the northeast corner of the grounds of the Calloway County Courthouse for so long as the owners of that monument and the citizens of Calloway County are so inclined."
Ernst explained what he meant when he wrote that part of the resolution.
"It also says at the end, and I thought this was important language, the will of the court was that the statue would stay for so long as the UDC and the people of Calloway County willed it to be. Meaning that if one of those no longer willed it to be, that at that time perhaps, it would not continue to stand," said Ernstberger. "It doesn't that mean that if the UDC — and I don't think that that is in any way a proper interpretation of that resolution — that if the UDC doesn't want it moved, that it could then never be moved through any force whatsoever. If at some point either, because it was written as 'and,' if the UDC or the people of Calloway County no longer wish for it to stand, then I believe the court expressed its will that at that point, that it would not."
Ernstberger reiterated those points when he talked with Local 6 Thursday afternoon.
"Fiscal court has authority and is not delegating that authority in any way to the UDC or some other body to move the monument," said Ernstberger. "There could be some legal complications. There could be some additional costs because of the ownership issue. But otherwise, ownership is not a bar to moving the monument."
When asked about the "will of the people" stated in the resolution, Ernstberger mentioned the survey and feedback some of the magistrates obtained that helped them make their decision to keep the monument where it is.
"From what I've heard from the court, that's very much their desire is to do what they believe the majority of Calloway Countians want to see done with the monument," said Ernstberger.
But Neal told Local 6 that the community wants to see change.
"Something that we collected that we've shown publicly is that the will of the people is behind removal at this point in time," said Neal, referring to the support he has received from Murray State University, where he works as an assistant football coach; various MSU faculty members; faith leaders and others in the community who have said they also want to see the monument relocated. Supporters of Neal's efforts recently took part in a large protest, in which they marched from Murray State to the monument itself.
"I would argue that the will of the people as established in 1861, when Kentucky chose not to join the Confederacy," Neal continued. "The state of Kentucky, specifically the Jackson Purchase region, held a vote in Mayfield on whether they want to be in the Confederacy or not. We chose not to. We chose to choose the Union. To me, there's no question to what the will of the people is. It's to not be Confederate."
Neal said he's glad Ernstberger addressed publicly that the ownership of the monument is not a determining factor in the fiscal court's decision.
"Regardless of who owns the property or not, a key thing that the court said is that the ground that this statue sits on belongs to us. And we can determine what we want to do with the things that are on our grounds, specifically at this courthouse," said Neal. "Now that we've gotten that out of the way, we know, I know, and the court knows they can come to a decision on their own."
Local 6 stopped by Imes' office Thursday, but he declined to comment.
Neal recently wrote a letter inviting the J.N. Williams chapter of the UDC to discuss the status of the monument. He said he has not received a response.
Neal also told the fiscal court about recent events in Daviess County, Kentucky, where the judge executive determined that the Confederate monument on their courthouse lawn belonged to the public. The Daviess County Fiscal Court ultimately decided to remove the Confederate monument.