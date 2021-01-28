CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Sheriff's deputies investigating a call about a stolen car Thursday found a woman wanted in Tennessee and Kentucky hiding underneath a home in Calloway County, Kentucky.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says deputies went to a home on Saddle Lane in New Concord around 9 a.m. Thursday, after receiving a call about a possible stolen vehicle there.
There, the sheriff's office says the deputies found a vehicle matching the description provided by the caller. They also found 27-year-old Holly Crosno hiding under the residence. The sheriff's office says Crosno was wanted on multiple warrants in Kentucky and Tennessee.
Inside the home, the sheriff's office says, investigators found April Hartle, who was wanted on a Kentucky warrant.
Crosno, age 27, is from Madison, Tennessee, the sheriff's office says, and Hartle, age 35, is from Paris, Tennessee.
Crosno was arrested on three counts of being a fugitive from another state, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence, as well as an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in a Calloway County Circuit Court case.
Hartle was arrested on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in a Calloway County District Court case.
Both women were jailed in the Calloway County Jail.
Later, the sheriff's office says the vehicle in question was found to not have been reported stolen. The owner was allowed to go to the residence and take possession of their vehicle.