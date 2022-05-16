BENTON, KY — A law enforcement officer and a suspect who were shot in an incident at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office have both died, Matt Hillbrecht with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirms to Local 6. Hillbrecht says the law enforcement officer was a Calloway County Sheriff's Office deputy.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting, including the Marshall County Medical Response team, Murray-Calloway County Medical Services, Kentucky State Police and McCracken County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 says the shooting happened around 2:10 p.m. Monday. KSP says both the suspect and the deputy were taken to the hospital after the shooting, but both were later pronounced deceased. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.
Gov. Andy Beshear released a statement about the deadly shooting, saying "Britainy and I ask Kentuckians to join us in holding the family and loved ones of the Calloway County Deputy in their prayers. This deputy has paid the ultimate sacrifice today while serving our commonwealth. Let us honor the life, bravery and service of this deputy.”
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says West 5th Street in Benton is blocked off to facilitate the investigation into the incident. The road is blocked in front of the sheriff's office and the Marshall County Detention Center in the 100 block of West 5th Street, which is about two blocks east of the Interstate 69/KY 348 Benton exit 43 interchange.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
KYTC says there is no marked detour around the road closure, but drivers can self-detour via KY 408/Oak Level Road and KY 1558/Ivey Road.