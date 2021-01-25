Weather Alert

...THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR BALLARD, CARLISLE, NORTHERN GRAVES AND MCCRACKEN COUNTIES... At 749 AM CST, trained spotters reported flooding on Park Avenue at 26th Steet in Paducah. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Minor flooding is occurring. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Paducah, Mayfield, La Center, Bardwell, Wickliffe, Lone Oak, Reidland, Barlow, Lovelaceville, Barkley Regional Airport, West Paducah, Kevil, Olmsted, Arlington, Lowes, Blandville, Fancy Farm and Symsonia. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Mississippi and New Madrid. * Until 5 PM CST this afternoon * Many locations have already picked up from 2 to 3 inches of rainfall overnight and this morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches of rainfall will be possible in short time periods over the already saturated soil. * Flood prone areas will be especially susceptible to flooding today. Motorists should slow down, especially on area highways, as ponding of water and reduced visibilities will create hazardous driving conditions at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&