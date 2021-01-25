CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Fire Rescue held a funeral procession Saturday for one of their firefighters who tragically passed away from COVID-19 complications.
Timmy Manning's funeral was Saturday morning and the community is dealing with how they will serve without him.
It takes a special man to dedicate more than 30 years of your life to service — that was exactly the type of man Timmy Ray Manning was.
"Timmy was a good firefighter, good friend of mine," Calloway County Fire Rescue Squad Captain Michael Holt says. Holt knew Manning for decades.
Holt rode on these trucks with him for years — and now his friend takes his last ride on the truck he loved.
"We're volunteer but he was there, off work he was there, that was his second job. Even though it wasn't a paid position, he made it a job."
Manning was a member of the fire rescue squad since 1998.
There are feelings no one knows how to sort through right now. "They vary from sad that he's gone, but happy that I know where he's at," Holt says.
"He gave us his best and we want to give him the best we can."
To honor Assistant Chief Timmy Ray Manning, you can donate to the Calloway County Fire Rescue at 101 East Sycamore Street, Murray, Kentucky 42071.