MURRAY, KY— The Calloway County Fiscal Court passed a resolution Wednesday morning that says the Confederate monument, located outside the courthouse, will stay put.
The fiscal court unanimously approved the resolution, which says the following:
“The Fiscal Court of Calloway County, Kentucky hereby resolves that the Confederate monument dedicated to the remembrance of those Calloway Countians who fought in the Civil War shall remain standing upon the northeast corner of the grounds of the Calloway County Courthouse for so long as the owners of the monument and the citizens of Calloway County are so inclined.”
The resolution says the fiscal court is “mindful of the negative connotations that the monument may hold,” and that the court “unreservedly condemns the past evil of slavery and the oppression of any American, past, present or future based on the color of his or her skin by any individual or institution.”
The resolution went on to say that should the owners of the monument, the J.N. Williams Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, want to relocate the monument, the fiscal court would offer assistance.
Magistrates said after Wednesday’s vote that although the resolution has passed, it does not mean the door is closed on future conversations.
The renewed push to remove the monument began when Murray resident Sherman Neal II sent a letter to Rogers and other local leaders on June 1.
In the letter, Neal wrote, "The erection and maintenance of the Robert E. Lee Confederate memorial statue located on the courthouse square is an affront to all residents who support notions of equality and value the American justice system."
Last month, the Murray City Council unanimously passed a resolution requesting the Calloway County Fiscal Court to take action in relocating the Confederate monument outside the courthouse.
In addition, Murray State University, where Neal works as an assistant football coach, said in a statement that the university "firmly supports the relocation of the statue."
Several MSU entities — including the Department of English and Philosophy, and the Department of History — also sent letters to Judge Executive Kenny Imes, calling for the statue to be removed.
But during Wednesday's meeting, Magistrate Paul Rister said he randomly surveyed 280 constituents, and found that most wanted the monument to stay.
A coalition has formed to push for the relocation of the monument. Kevin Elliot, an assistant professor of political science at Murray State, said the proposal is to relocate the monument to Bowman Cemetery, which appears to be abandoned. He said a board would then be formed to maintain the cemetery and raise funds to build a concrete pad that would allow for the placement of the monument.
Despite the approval of the resolution, Neal said he and his supporters will continue to work toward having the monument relocated. Neal said he recently filed a Freedom of Information request to obtain documents on how the Fiscal Court arrived to its decision. Neal also sent a letter to the attorney general’s office. He said the office confirmed the receipt of the letter, but has not offered a statement.
