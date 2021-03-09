Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Shawneetown. .Moderate flooding continues or is forecast along the lower Ohio River at Shawneetown, Paducah, and Olmsted Lock and Dam. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday evening at 1030 PM CST. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until Sunday evening. * At 8:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 42.6 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.0 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. &&