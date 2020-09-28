CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Calloway County Schools posted on their Twitter page that games, practices, and participation for football will be canceled for the time being because of a positive COVID-19 case.
The Twitter post says a positive COVID-19 case happened on the football team resulting in the quarantine of the football team and managers. The quarantine will be in effect for 14 days from Sept. 25.
The school says they made the post in an effort to remain transparent.
