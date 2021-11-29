ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY – A wanted fugitive from western Kentucky was arrested Monday morning in Easy Syracuse, New York.
Since August 2018, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office had been attempting to locate and apprehend Brock Mardis.
Mardis has active arrest warrants for 1st degree rape, 1st degree sexual abuse, 1st degree wanton endangerment, 1st degree unlawful transaction with a minor, 1st degree fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree unlawful imprisonment, trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Previously, Mardis failed to appear for pending cases involving the charges of menacing, resisting arrest, 3rd degree unlawful transaction with a minor, illegal Sale of alcohol, selling alcoholic beverages to minors, 2nd degree bail jumping, and driving under the influence.
“This three year investigation involved multiple agencies and hours of hard work," said Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight. "This morning’s arrest is a good example of how the partnerships we’ve cultivated over the past five years are helping keep our community safe."
At this time, Mardis is awaiting extradition back to Kentucky to face multiple dangerous and violent felony charges in multiple counties.
Madris was arrested with the assistance of United States Marshal Service’s Fugitive Task Force and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.