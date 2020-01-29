CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY -- Calloway County has a new Emergency Management Director.
Chesley Thomas was appointed to the position on Monday.
He is taking over for Bill Call who retired after 12 years as the county's emergency management director.
Thomas is a 911 Communications Center Assistant TAC Officer.
“While Chesley has some very big shoes to fill in succeeding Bill Call, I believe he will do an outstanding job as Emergency Management Director for Calloway County’s citizens” said Kenny Imes, Judge Executive of Calloway County.