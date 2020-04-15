CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A new COVID-19 case confirmed in Calloway County on Wednesday brings the total number of cases in the county to 19, the local health department says.
The Calloway County Health Department says on the 19 positive test results, four of the county's novel coronavirus cases have fully recovered from the illness.
Fourteen of those cases are isolated in their homes, the health department says in a news release. One person in Calloway County has died because of the virus.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Read the full news release from the Calloway County Health Department: