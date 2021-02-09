CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Calloway County Health Department Interim Health Director Kim Paschall says the health department is in the process of rescheduling Wednesday's vaccination clinic to Feb. 17.
“They are concerned about their elderly population getting out of with the impending weather forecast," Paschall says.
All patients that had a confirmed appointment for Feb. 10 at the clinic will be contacted by phone and their appointment will be rescheduled to Feb. 17 for the same time at the same location.
The vaccination site at Murray State University's UFSB center is the third mass vaccination site in the Purchase Area. The site's goal is to vaccinate 400 people on the first day, which will now be on Feb. 17 instead of Feb. 10.
The first vaccinations were scheduled to be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Feb. 10 and Feb. 17, with the first day now being Feb. 17.
Paschall said they are ready.
"We are going to schedule people based on lists we already have in the community, so we're going to schedule 25 people every 15 minutes so that we will get 400 done in the four-hour period," said Paschall.
If you've signed up before, you don't need to sign up again. If you are scheduled for an appointment, they will call you with instructions.