MURRAY, KY — The newest regional vaccination site in west Kentucky has its plan in place and is ready to go.
Murray State University's CFSB center is the third mass vaccination site announced in the Purchase Area. The site's goal is to vaccinate 400 people on the first day.
The Calloway County Health Department is still registering people for vaccination appointments. Interim Health Department Director Kim Paschall said they have a long list of people ages 70 or older ready to go.
"We're getting more calls than the system can even process. We have six lines, and we have several people answering phones," said Paschall. "We ask that people be patient because we are getting a lot of phone calls."
They are excited to get those people vaccinated, and hopefully more of you in the future.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the new vaccination site Thursday. The facility can hold thousands of people at a time.
The first vaccinations will be scheduled from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Feb. 10 and Feb. 17. People who have appointments will enter the B Entrance of the CFSB Center.
Paschall said they are ready.
"We are going to schedule people based on lists we already have in the community, so we're going to schedule 25 people every 15 minutes so that we will get 400 done in the four-hour period," said Paschall.
The lists come from the health department, Murray-Calloway County Hospital and, other health partners. Those lists combined have more than 4,000 names.
If you've signed up before, you don't need to sign up again. If you are scheduled for an appointment, they will call you with instructions.
Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson said two vaccination dates work for now.
"Because of the size of the CFSB Center, we can do a large number of vaccinations one day, so the first two weeks is one day only," said Jackson. "It's estimated we can do 800 to 1,000 vaccinations a day in the CFSB Center. As we move forward, you will see more days and larger quantities is the plan."
He is pleased that everything is coming together, and is excited for what's to come.
"These vaccines are safe and very effective, and we encourage everyone when their turn comes up to make sure they get a vaccination," said Jackson.
Everyone involved in this process is asking for your patience.
They say in time, they will get to you.
The state said more vaccines will arrive after their first vaccination day. They could vaccinate more than 600 people for day two.
If you are 70 or older, and haven't signed up, you can register at Calloway County Health department's website.
If you do not have access to internet, you can call them at 270-753-3381.