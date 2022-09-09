MURRAY, KY — High school students in Calloway County will soon have the unique opportunity to safely experience the dangers of impaired and distracted driving in a simulated event, thanks to UNITE's Arrive Alive Tour.
The Arrive Alive Tour will visit Calloway County High School from 8:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on September 15.
According to a release from Calloway County Schools, the event is the nations number-one ranked drunk and distracted driving event, as well as the first-and-only marijuana driving simulator.
The simulator claims to allow "participants to drive while distracted, drunk, or drugged in a fully functioning vehicle without moving or being intoxicated."
According to the release, traffic fatalities rose by nearly 11% in 2021, making it a crucial time to educate young drivers on the dangers of impaired and distracted driving. Drivers ages 16-20 are 17 times more likely top die in a crash when they have a blood alcohol level of .08%, compared to not having any alcohol in their system, the release says.
Arrive Alive says their mission is to create life-long save driving habits, so they've partnered with the KY Office of Highway Safety to bring this event to Calloway County High School.