A group of Calloway County High School students will compete in DOE’s (Department of Energy) National Science Bowl finals after winning the DOE's virtual West Kentucky Regional Science Bowl on Friday.
“Thank you to DOE for finding a way to allow these events to continue in the midst of a global pandemic,” Calloway County High School Academic Team Coach Erica Gray said. “Our team has worked hard to get here and I’m proud of their ability to adapt to all of the changes we’ve had to make over the last two years. It really demonstrates our team’s motto ‘hard work pays off.’”
The Regional Science Bowl is a question-and-answer competition that requires quick-recall skills. Students are quizzed on their knowledge of biology, chemistry, Earth and space, energy, mathematics and physics.
Paducah Tilghman finished second and McCracken County High School finished third at the regional competition.
The Calloway County team is made up of Ethan Cain, Isaac Martin, Jayden Morris, Aiden Grooms and Drake Calhoon. They will face off against high schoolers from across the country during the virtual finals from April 28 to May 2.
The top 16 high school and middle school teams in the National Science Bowl finals will receive $1,000 for their schools' science department.