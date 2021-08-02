CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Calloway County High School Principal Chris King introduced the school's new band director, Nick Calcamuggio, to students, parents and school employees Monday during a meeting in the high school's commons.
Calcamuggio will direct the school's band and teach music classes. In a news release, the school district says Calcamuggio previously worked as Hopkinsville High School's assistant band director. Before that, he worked in Indiana as a music director, camp clinician and music tutor.
He has a master’s degree from the University of Louisville. While studying at UofL, the district notes, Calcamuggio was a part of the wind ensemble and symphony orchestra, performing in Switzerland and Costa Rica.
Calcamuggio earned a bachelor’s degree from Murray State University, and he was a student teacher at CCHS in the spring of 2012.
“I’m very excited to return to the school at which I did part of my student teaching. I look forward to working alongside Mr. Kevin Suiter again and making outstanding music with the students at Calloway County High School,” Calcamuggio said in a statement included in the news release.
Calcamuggio replaces Dr. James Derek Jones at CCHS, who left the high school this summer for a position at Bethel University.