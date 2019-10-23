CALLLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Getting critical help to you when you need it is the number one priority for any 911 center. Over the years, their number one source of revenue has declined — the landline fee.
That's why Calloway County's Fiscal Court voted Tuesday night to add a new 911 fee to property tax bills in 2020.
Dan Galloway is the oldest working employee at the Calloway County 911 Dispatch Center. Galloway said there are moments he will never forget as a dispatcher.
One was his friend's call of over 50 years.
"He was in a desperate way, and I had to stop talking to him and answer another phone line, because I was here by myself, and he committed suicide while I was on the phone line," Galloway said.
That's why the Calloway County 911 Center's goal is to have two people working 24 hours a day. The center dispatches for the sheriff's department, fire department and ambulance services.
Terminal agency coordinator Nathan Baird said they need a new computer-aided dispatch system to better communicate with first responders.
"We don't have a budget right now that allows me to go out and spend $150,000 on a new CAD system," Baird said. "Not even close to that."
They dispatch calls that range 350-square-miles. Unfortunately, when first responders get to areas like Kentucky Lake, radio service is spotty at best.
"We have to rely on other technologies, sometimes having to wait until they come back to radio range or cellphone range to dispatch a call to them," Baird said.
The new 911 fee is $30 per year on the county's property tax bill, and that's $2.50 a month. The landline fee will no longer be collected once the county ordinance goes into affect. The 911 budget for 2019-2020 is $455,000. Their budget for 2020-2021 is expected to stay the same, but the new fee will allow them to be self sufficient for funding. The fiscal court currently reimburses the center $265,000 from the general fund to keep the doors open. Baird said they hope to collect about $600,000 of revenue from the new fee.
"The more we can upgrade just allows us to our job better," Galloway said.
The county ordinance allows the fiscal court to raise or lower the fee collected from the current rate of $30.
Calloway's neighboring county, Marshall, is also in the process of collecting a new 911 fee of $7 a month to fund a $1.9 million budget. The county is being sued by local power companies who would be responsible for collecting it. The fiscal court is in the process of having second reading of a revised version of the original ordinance that allow more money be given to power companies to collect the fee.