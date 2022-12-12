CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — In a surprise ceremony, the Kentucky Department of Education and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman presented the 2023 Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional Award to Michael Wright.
The award recognizes classified school employees who make vital contributions to their school districts and students' success.
Wright works in the Calloway County School District as an instructional assistant, helping at-risk students overcome barriers.
After he was presented with the award, Wright credited his success to his colleagues and the school district.
"I attribute my success to all of the help people here give me and all of the support, leadership and management of the school system," Wright said.
Wright's name will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Education for consideration for the national Recognizing Inspirational School Employees, or RISE, award.
The winner of that award will be announced by the U.S. secretary of education in the spring.