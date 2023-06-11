CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY - At about 4:30 a.m. this morning, Dorsey "Jake" Hutson escaped from the Calloway County Jail. That's according to the Calloway County Jail's Facebook page.
He is a white male is 33 years old, is 5'6'' tall and 190 pounds.
He has brownish blonde hair and hazel colored eyes.
Hutson was being held on a parole violation, burglary, assault (domestic violence), criminal mischief, fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, unlawful imprisonment and other traffic charges.
The investigation is ongoing. Contact local law enforcement if you see Hutson.