CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Property Valuation Administrator's Office in Calloway County, Kentucky, sent out letters this week about a 911 fee implemented last year by the fiscal court.
Calloway County 4th District Magistrate Paul Rister said the $30 fee will appear on property tax bills starting this fall. It is replacing the landline fee, to help fund the county's 911 system.
"We based the fee on 911 operating cost and proposed infrastructure upgrade cost needs," said Rister.
The county has been losing money from its $1 monthly landline fee. It has put a financial burden on the county, and with law enforcement needing up-to-date radio infrastructure, the fiscal court voted to replace the landline fee with the 911 fee.
The letter also said those living in Calloway County must self-report the number of applicable properties they own.
That does not mean property owners have to pay $30 for every physical structure on their property. Rister said they would only pay on livable structures.
Single-family homes will pay the $30 fee once a year.
If you own duplexes, triplexes, or apartment buildings, you will pay $30 per apartment unit, which will likely be passed down to tenants.
For business owners with a business operating from one building, they will pay the $30 once a year.
If you own multiple businesses operating out of one building, you will pay $30 per business, which will likely be passed down to leasers. The same goes for owners of shopping centers or strip malls.
The fee will also be used to hire another dispatcher.
The magistrate said the exact number of people needed to pay their reports to cover costs is unknown. They estimated 20,000 people.
"Once the tax bill payment comes in early 2021, we will know the actual number of payers," said Rister. "If the number is higher than estimated, hence the fee brings in more revenue than needed, the fee can be reduced on the tax bill that comes out of fall 2021."
People will have the opportunity to appeal structures they do not think they should pay for, like abandoned homes.
"Once the tax bills go out, people have an opportunity to appeal based on whether or not their property has a livable structure on it," Rister said.
Property owners must self-report your structures to the Calloway County PVA and Calloway County 911 Administrator by April 1.