CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Spring brings the potential for severe weather at any time. Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes said the county is constantly keeping track of the weather in case crews need to be sent out to clear roads.
"Anticipating with 700 miles of road, nearly 40,000 residents in the county, where everything's going — It's just like a tornado. You can't precisely get everything there with the quickest response, but be ready to assemble whatever you need," Imes said.
At Murray State University, the CFSB Center is hosting regional high school basketball tournament games. Shawn Touney, the university's spokesman, says Murray State has an emergency plan in place if severe weather happens during a game.
People sitting in the upper level would be asked to go into the bathrooms, while people in the lower levels would go into the hallways.
Imes said it's crucial to be prepared for severe weather at all times.
"It's one thing we've learned in all of this: you cannot be prepared enough for anything. Whether it's wind, rain, or whatever it is, be ready to roll and react as soon as we can," Imes said.
Calloway County is still recovering from flood damage. Imes said the county is working with FEMA to repair roads throughout the area.