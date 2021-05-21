CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A Calloway County man is facing abuse charges after an infant was treated for suspicious injuries at a local hospital.
Detectives with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 say they were called by the Calloway County Department for Community Based Services on May 18 because of an infant at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital was suffering serious physical injuries.
KSP says the infant was airlifted from the hospital to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, for treatment.
Detectives spoke with Matthew Dean Jones, Jr., 24, of New Concord, Kentucky, during the investigation then arrested him on May 20.
Jones is being charged with first degree criminal abuse to a victim under 12. He was lodged at the Calloway County Jail.