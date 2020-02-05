CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY -- A Calloway County man was arrested on child pornography charges on Tuesday.
57-year-old James Harper was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
Harper is accused of sharing child pornography online.
On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at a home in Murray. Harper was arrested at that time.
Kentucky State Police also seized equipment suspected to be used in the crime.
Harper was charged with 44 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor. He is currently in the Calloway County Jail.
An investigation is ongoing.