HAZEL, KY — Hugh Raspberry, 74, of Hazel, Kentucky was arrested Wednesday for an alleged domestic assault.
According to a news release from the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to what was reported as a possible domestic assault at a home in Hazel.
CCSO says their investigation of the scene led them to an arrest.
Raspberry Hugh was arrested and charged with first degree strangulation and fourth degree assault since the victim received minor injuries from the incident.
CCSO is asking the public to call the Sheriff's Office if they see anything unusual or any possible criminal activity.
You can reach CCSO at 270-753-3151 or send them an email at ccso.office@callkyso.com.