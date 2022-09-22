CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The man who pleaded guilty to murder in the 2021 shooting death of 21-year-old Murray State University student Sarah Townsend has been sentenced to serve four decades behind bars.
Julius Sotomayor pleaded guilty in July to Townsend's murder. Her body was found on Fox Road near McCuiston Drive in Calloway County on March 26, 2021, and an autopsy determined that she died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators have said Sotomayor killed Townsend and stole her car, driving it to Georgia before returning to Calloway County. Her car — a Toyota Camry — was recorded by multiple traffic cameras in central Georgia before making its way back to Kentucky. When state police found and arrested Sotomayor near his home in Dexter, Kentucky, Townsend's stolen Camry was found nearby.
In addition to the murder charge, Sotomayor pleaded guilty to theft and evidence tampering charges stemming from the vehicle theft.
During a preliminary hearing in April 2021, a KSP detective testified that Sotomayor and Townsend were friends. The detective testified that Sotomayor claimed he and Townsend were sitting together in her car when he shot her. According to the detective, "(Sotomayor) said he wanted to kill himself, and she wouldn't let him kill himself, so he killed her instead."
Sotomayor was sentenced Thursday in Calloway County Circuit Court to 40 years in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years.
Townsend's death has drawn attention to the issue of violence against women at Murray State, with students holding vigils and continuing to express concern about this and other violent incidents in Murray — including a recent incident in which a 19-year-old man allegedly threw a Molotov-cocktail style explosive at a group of female students.