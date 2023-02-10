CC Science Bowl

Calloway County Middle School students (left to right) Aiden Hooper, Ava Bogard and Ella Martin work together to answer questions during today’s DOE Regional Science Bowl competition.

Calloway County Middle School won the U.S. Department of Energy's West Kentucky Regional Science Bowl today. The five-member team will now compete in DOE's National Science Bowl finals, which will be from April 27 to May 1.

Sciencebowl1

Calloway County Middle School won the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) West Kentucky Regional Science Bowl. Pictured left to right: U.S. Department of Energy’s Acting Paducah Site Lead April Ladd, Lillie Russell, Ella Martin, Aiden Hooper, Ava Bogard, Sarah Doyle and Coach Scott Pile.

Thirteen middle school teams competed in this year's competition. Heath Middle School finished second and Paducah Middle School finished third.

The Science Bowl tournament is a quick-recall, question-and-answer contest. It's designed to quiz students on their knowledge of biology, chemistry, earth and space, energy, math and physics.

The first place middle and high school teams will receive $1,500. Each year, more than 14,000 students from across the country compete, says the DOE.

More information is available at science.osti.gov/wdts/nsb.

Trophy

Pictured is this year’s trophy for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) West Kentucky Regional Science Bowl.