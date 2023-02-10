Calloway County Middle School won the U.S. Department of Energy's West Kentucky Regional Science Bowl today. The five-member team will now compete in DOE's National Science Bowl finals, which will be from April 27 to May 1.
Thirteen middle school teams competed in this year's competition. Heath Middle School finished second and Paducah Middle School finished third.
The Science Bowl tournament is a quick-recall, question-and-answer contest. It's designed to quiz students on their knowledge of biology, chemistry, earth and space, energy, math and physics.
The first place middle and high school teams will receive $1,500. Each year, more than 14,000 students from across the country compete, says the DOE.
More information is available at science.osti.gov/wdts/nsb.