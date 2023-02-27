MURRAY, KY — Calloway County Middle School took to social media Monday to celebrate their speech team, which won second in the state at a tournament in Lexington over the weekend.
According to a Facebook post, the students were competing in the Kentucky High School Speech League Junior State Speech Tournament.
CCMS placed second out of 22 teams, they explain, advancing eight entries to finals and 16 to semi-finals.
Finalists included 8th grader Addy Lusk, who was chosen as the KHSSL Blyton Book award-winner for 2023, placed second in extemporaneous speaking, and placed sixth in declamation; Faith McCafferty who was champion in storytelling and second in prose; Courtney Hargrove who placed fifth in oratory and sixth in dramatic interpretation; Hayden Gilbert who placed 6th in impromptu; and the "duo acting team" of Julianne Rudy and Reagan rice, who placed sixth.
"Semi-finalists included Ella Burkeen in declamation, Ofellia Feezor in dramatic interpretation, Courtney Hargrove and Caden Bumpus in duo acting, Amanda Ezinma in impromptu and oratory, Addy Lusk in impromptu, Charlotte Haws in poetry and Kannon Bruce in storytelling," CCMS said in their post.
Other students the school says contributed to the team's success include: Hunter Ringstaff, Parker Morris, Leah Hughes, Tyler Sadler, McKenna Hopgood, Sam Elliott, Aliyah Byrley, Allyson Turner, Meghan Scott-Duncan, and Ava Moore.
The speech team is coached by Jennifer Dunnaway, Scott Bonneau, and Kaydee Sevilla, CCMS says.