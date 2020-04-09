CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY -- The Calloway County Health Department says it has another confirmed case of COVID-19.
The health department announced the new case in a news release shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The health department also announced a confirmed case around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
The two cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 11.
Of those cases, three have fully recovered, one is hospitalized, six are isolated at home, and one person has died.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.