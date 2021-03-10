CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Next year, Calloway County, Kentucky, turns 200 years old. County leaders are ready to celebrate its history, and they want the community to be ready too.
Tuesday, Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes said he wants to make the bicentennial celebration a community-based effort.
"Whatever you are, churches, sports teams, local businesses, industries, to take part in this, and we would like to begin today to encourage each of you as you go out into your respective communities, things to be thinking about, maybe activities would be the general thing, to emphasize, because we want to start in January of next year," Imes said.
County officials plan to make the bicentennial celebration a yearlong event leading up to Founders Day, which will take place in November of 2022.
Kentucky author and Calloway County native Bobbie Smith Bryant shared several black and white photos with Local 6 that bring a look back at Murray and Calloway County in years past.